17 bloody encounters from Katsina, Zamfara, Borno battlefields

•How we crushed 196 terrorists, bandits, others; captured spies —DHQ

By Audu Kolo

That criminality is as old as man is an incontrovertible fact. That there is simple antidote to the menace is also a fact of life.

It is on the premise of the foregoing and the fact that criminality of all forms and kinds are universal that sociologists, security experts and martial strategists often focus more attention on what can be done to reduce criminality to the barest minimum.

From the biblical days of Adam’s disobedience to God in the Garden of Eden to the gruesome murder of Abel by his own brother Cain, to the generation of Sodom and Gomorrah, terrorism, insurgency, banditry, piracy, serial killings, cultism, economic sabotage, amongst several others, humanity has continued to fight criminals.

Nigeria has had its own share of the negative effect of criminality on the socio-economic growth and accelerated development in all facets of national life has been affected over the decades.

But like other countries that had battled insurgency and terrorism in the past, Nigeria is leveraging on its experience to break the spinal cord and resilience of these criminal elements.

This is why our armed forces and other security agencies have toiled night and day to secure the nation.

It is however important to note that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Services Chiefs are not leaving any stone unturned to eradicate insurgency and criminality from our land.

It is on record that the Armed Forces, in conjunction with other security agencies and the intelligence community, are working day and night to restore peace in troubled zones across the federation as well as deny these criminal elements freedom of action at all time.

It was in line with Igbo aphorism, that ‘the child who says his mother will not sleep, must keep vigil to satisfy such obnoxious desire,’ that the military and other security agencies are all out to permanently close the eyes of criminals who had vowed that citizens will not sleep with two eyes closed.

It is on the basis of this that the Armed Forces, last week, killed no fewer than 196 criminal elements across all theatres of Operation in the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this disclosure, said the military continued its major operations across the country with renewed vigour and attendant successes.

While noting that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North-East, Enenche said this was evident in their recent encounters with BHT/ISWAP elements across the zone.

He said, “During the period under review, troops’ encounters with criminal elements resulted in the destruction of their structures and equipment, as well as the capture of arms and ammunition. “Our gallant troops also rescued some hostages with some criminal elements surrendering to troops.”

The Coordinator disclosed that the ground troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had no fewer than 17 encounters with the BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North-East theatre of operation.

These encounters, he further revealed, resulted in the killing of 75 BHT/ISWAP fighters, capture of large arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles and equipment.

According to him, also recorded was the capture of some criminal elements and spies as well as rescue of 35 BHT captives, while four of their fighters surrendered to troops.

Enenche said, “Between 2 and 3 June 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted comprehensive precision strikes to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation Long Reach II on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The massive air strikes resulted in the obliteration of BHT structures used as meeting venue at Mainyakare Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest. In the process, several of their fighters were neutralized.

“More of these criminal elements were also killed and their logistics facilities destroyed in devastating air strikes executed at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis in the northern part of Borno State.

“Furthermore, 17 BHT/ISWAP criminals were killed by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on 7 July 2020”.

He disclosed that a total of 92 enemies of the country were killed in the North-East theatre of Operations within the period under review.

Banditry

The spokesperson posited that it is clear that troops are resolute in their endeavour to end the BHT/ISWAP menace in the North-East.

Enenche also highlighted the remarkable exploit of troops involved in the anti-banditry operations in North-West and North-Central Zones, saying, “In continuation of intensive clearance operation in the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record tremendous successes against bandits”.

According to him, within the period under review, troops killed 58 bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States with others escaping with gunshot wounds, noting that three repentant bandits embraced peace and surrendered to the troops with their arms and ammunition; in addition, 367 cows and 184 sheep, rustled by criminals, were recovered.

On additional efforts made to crumble the inglorious industry of terrorism, armed banditry and growing criminal empire across the country, the spokesperson said that, as part of efforts to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other activities of criminal elements in the North-West, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Burutai, launched subsidiary Operation Sahel Sanity under Operation Hadarin Daji.

He said, “Already, Operation Sahel Sanity has recorded significant successes with the neutralization of 46 armed bandits in Yargamji village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State. Relatedly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence raided and destroyed bandit’s enclave at Gidan Zamfarawa and Bawan Daji villages. Troops also recovered arms and ammunition”.

He, nevertheless, hypothesized that these successes recorded within the period is evident of the troops’ determination, resilience and commitment to end security challenges bedeviling the North-West, stressing, that a total of 104 bandits were killed in the zone within the period under review.

He further explained that troops of Operations Safe Haven conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance patrols and air operations at various locations within the zone which resulted in appreciable successes within the period.

“Notably, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated revolver rifles with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 cartridges from a repentant member of Irigwe militia group in Bassa LGA of Plateau state. They also rescued 4 herders from suspected militias in Dong village of Bassa LGA of Plateau state. Troops equally arrested 3 notorious armed robbers during a raid at Jenta Maskeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The robbers, Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, 2 mobile phones, and one dummy pistol,” he further explained.

Enenche also spoke on non-kinetic approach to improve Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) under Operation Safe Haven so as to harvest credible intelligence that could lead to dismantling criminal structures and networks.

He disclosed that the theatre command has completed the drilling of boreholes in Nkindero and Fulani settlements in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, adding that this general security situation applies to all the states within the North Central Zone.

Peace

Summarizing the recorded successes of the military in the intensive operations in the North-Central, the Coordinator said that peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced.

He posited that farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals’ freedom of action.

While explaining that their efforts are not just aimed at restoring peace in the troubled zones, he said it was also to force economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta out of business.

To this end, Enenche said the Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe specifically, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta and Pathfinder impounded 565,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.

These significant feats he averred were recorded in Opumami community and Opuedebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State as well Mejikiri, Buguma in Asari Toru LGA of Rivers State.

In a related development, the Coordinator said that troops of Sector 1 Operation Delta Safe in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Escravos deactivated all Illegal Refining Sites, IRS identified within Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC pipeline general area.

According to him, “During the operations, a total of 17 IRS were deactivated at Agor-Illa Warri southwest LGA while 30,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of stolen crude oil were impounded. In another development, on 2 Jul 20, Forward Operating Base Escravos took custody of Tug Gulf Eagle with 10 crew from Nigerian Navy Ship Bomadi. The vessel was arrested by Nigerian Navy Ship Bomadi off Ramos River Entrance for operating without her Automatic Identification System. At the time of arrest, the vessel had 125,000 litres of AGO. The vessel was subsequently moved to NNS Delta for further investigation”.

He appreciated gallant troops involved in various operations across the country for their commitment and professionalism.

The spokesperson enjoined citizens to continue to provide timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies for prompt action.

With these achieved operations, inside Defence sources said the Gen Gabriel Olanisakin-led Armed Forces will not flinch but ensure that the full weight of the entire military, acting in total synergy, is brought against terrorists, bandits and other criminals operating in the country.

It is instructive that many commentators, observers and advocacy groups have applauded the military for their achievements especially in combating crime, insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

