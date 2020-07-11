One can thrive in many fields by constantly evolving — Asiricomedy

Kindly Share This Story:

Damilare ‘Asiricomedy’ Osundare an award-winning author, coach, brand influencer, MC and inspirational speaker, has said anyone can be good at different things by constantly evolving.

Asiricomedy, who has built a brand as one of the leading voices of transformation in Africa, is a trainer for several multi-million naira organisations on subjects such as sustainability, influencer marketing, business storytelling and content creation.

Described as the “Mystery Man” for his unusual ability to unravel uncommon insights for successful living, Osundare told newsmen that “by not settling for less, not celebrating what is working for too long and constantly evolving and looking for better ways to get things done, an individual can be master of many things.”

He added that being an MC, comedian and actor provided the much-needed leverage to communicate relevance to a wider audience with depth, hilarity and insight.

Damilare, who is the Founder of Humorality Comedy Academy, a transformation hub for budding comic talents, said he also founded ASIRI STARTUPS, a growing community of high performing entrepreneurs, which has morphed to “MYSTERY TRIBE” to allow for greater expression.

The author of “ASIRI Mystery Book”, described as a mobile mentor, and “Anticipation: The Fire of Process,” has won many awards, including the 25 outstanding young persons in Africa at the 2019 YEA.

