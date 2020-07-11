11 fake tax officials nabbed in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

No fewer than 11 fake tax officials have been arrested by a Special Task Force of Benue State Government in Makurdi, Tarka and Gwer East Local Government Areas of the state, for alleged illegal tax collection and fraud.

The arrest of the gang came less than 48 hours after the Benue State Security Council issued a matching order on security operatives to dislodge all illegal roadblocks in the state and apprehend the operators of illegal tax points in various communities in the state.

The gang members were reported to be part of the syndicate that establishes illegal tax points and also barricade major roads to extort unsuspecting victims and motorists across the state.

ALSO READ:

They were said to have been arrested at their various ‘duty posts’ in a sting operation by the Benue Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Task Force in Makurdi, Tarka and Gwer-East LGAs of the state.

Confirming the arrest, Media Assistant to the BIRS Chairman, Mr. Terkula Ati, who said the ongoing operation was to rid the state of the syndicate, assured that none of those involved and their sponsors would escape the law.

He regretted that their actions, which had led to the leakage in government revenue was also scaring away genuine businessmen and women, who visit the state to trade in various farm produce.

According to him, among those arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution were Joseph Agena, John Under, Jacob Iorkyase, James Leren and Dickson Terkor.

Others were Bem Akaaka, Dewua Ayo, Orngu Ahungwa, Kpandev Ijirgba, Sunday Atim and Aondoakura Iorgbidye.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: