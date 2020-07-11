Breaking News
11 die from COVID-19, as Nigeria records 438 new confirmed cases

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded another 438 new COVID-19 cases, even as 11 persons lost their lives to the virus.

According to report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the cases were recorded from 24 states.

The 438 new cases are reported from 24 states— Lagos(123), Kaduna(50), Rivers(40), Edo(37), Adamawa(25), Oyo(20), Nasarawa(16), Osun(15), and Enugu(15).

Other are FCT(14), Ekiti(13), Ondo(13), Ebonyi(11), Katsina(10), Abia(9), Delta(8), Kwara(4), Ogun(3), Cross River(3), Kano(3), Bauchi(3), Yobe(2), Sokoto(1) and Niger(1).

NCDC said: “Till date, 39,977 cases have been confirmed, 16,948 cases have been discharged and 856 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”


