10 passengers rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a lucky escape on Tuesday for 10 passengers onboard a boat to Lagos Island when it suddenly capsized.

According to report, the incident occurred at 8,23 pm when the ferry was on its way to Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos Island with about 10 passengers onboard before they were later rescued by emergency responders.

The Director-General, DG, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, Distress calls were received and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was reported that a boat had capsized at about while en route Ikoyi from Ilashe.

The boat was said to have collided with unidentified objects. A second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.

“A total of 10 persons, nine adult males and a female were involved in the incident and were rescued from the water alive,” Oke-Osanyintolu

