You’ve case to answer with us ― EFCC tells Hushpuppi

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Spokesman for EFCC, Dele Oyewale said in a statement made available to Vanguard that the anti-graft agency ‘is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals’ facing trial in Nigeria.

Dele said: “The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing the victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

“Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated”.

It will be recalled that Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35 million ventilator scam.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: