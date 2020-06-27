You’re a liar, PDP governors blast Bello over defection claim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have debunked the claim by Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello that ten of its members are on the verge of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement issued by the Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, yesterday, the governors said Bello’s claim “does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts.”

According to the statement, “it is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari.”

The statement further reads: “The PDP governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the executive committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

“We advise His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State.”

