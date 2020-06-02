Wike sacks Elele Hausa goat market, says defiant traders to face trouble

Kindly Share This Story:

Says defiant traders at shut Oginigba market to face trouble

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of the nascent goat market along the Elele-Ahoada stretch of the East-West Road by Hausa herders who bring the animals from the North of the country.

Travelers on the road woke up to the presence of several goats and their sellers who are increasing in population by the day in makeshift tents and ranch at the spot over through the lockdown earlier imposed on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Also read:

In a statement Tuesday by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, the State Government said it “has not approved any Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East Road.

“The Chairmen of Emohua and Ahoada-East Local Government Areas are hereby directed to ensure the illegal Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada is shut down immediately.”

The statement further drew public attention to the situation report that, “Oginiba Slaughter Market is no longer in existence for now. The government warns that anybody who goes there for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.

“Oil Mill Market has been closed down. All those using Igbo-Etche Road as an alternative illegal market are hereby warned to desist forthwith or risk the destruction of their goods.

“Mbiama Market has been closed down. Any attempt to continue trading activities there will lead to the complete destruction of the market.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: