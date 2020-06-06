Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Alhaja Ariat Smith, wife of the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Musiliu Smith, is dead. She was aged 69.

The incident occurred late Friday, June 5, after she succumbed to an undisclosed illness.

According to an announcement by Lagos State government, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the deceased will be buried today, Saturday, June 6 according to Islamic rites.

On the death wife of former Inspector-General of Police, the statement read in part: “Lagos State Government, on behalf of the Smith family, wishes to announce the passage of our mother and grandmother, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu) who died on Friday, June 5, at the age of 69.

“The remains of late Alhaja Ariat Smith will be buried on Saturday, June 6, in accordance with Muslim rites.

“Only immediate family members will be allowed at the burial rites, in strict compliance with the NCDC/Lagos State Government’s guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

“May Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus.”

The deceased is survived by her husband, Musiliu A. K. Smith; children: Mr. Mujeed Adekunle Smith and Mrs. Atiat Olubunmi Sheidu.

Recall that Smith was appointed as Inspector-General of Police in May 1999, and retired in March 2002.

Vanguard

