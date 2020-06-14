Why Pastor Ize-Iyamu will emerge as APC flagbearer – group

Kindly Share This Story:

A community-based group focused on development in Edo State, Etuno Rebirth Group, has expressed confidence that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will emerge victorious as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, in its internal primary slated for June 22.

In an endorsement signed by its President and Secretary, Dr. Bello Mudashiru, and Mr. Balogun Segun respectively, the group praised Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a harbinger of hope and unity. He was described as a dutiful leader and a party-man willing to play by the rules and accept collective outcomes, irrespective of personal preferences.

The group said: “In a matter of months, the people of Edo State will be heading to the polls again to participate in an election that has gained added importance in light of global events such as COVID-19 that bear local consequences, and unique challenges that continue to confront our people in their collective aspiration for a life of abundance, security, and dignity.”

“The times we are in call for desperate, but measured interventions. And unless we elect a leader who inspires hope, not fear; a leader who rallies the people, not divide them; a leader who displays a heightened ability of restraint and responsibility, not reckless and frivolous actions – we may not be able to meet, and surmount, these challenges.”

“This is why as a community-based group focused on development, we have decided to endorse Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in his bid to emerge as the Governor of the State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.”

“Our choice of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is based on a very simple premise and it’s not only because he is a viable alternative to the present occupant of the office whose tenure has been distracted by avoidable political squabbles but due to his preparedness for the office. It is because, in and out of office, for decades, he has devoted himself to Edo state and preached a consistent, constantly revised, the message of development in key areas to improve outcomes for our people and raise the standard of living for all.”

“He has worked his vast political networks, within and outside the state, for good and created opportunities for thousands of our people through careful investments in sectors with profound impacts, especially in rural communities, such as agriculture.”

“We have confidence in his ability to heal the festering political divide we see in our state, persuade all actors to embrace a new culture of politics focused on development, and bring the needs of Edo people, not that of a single man, to the fore once again without abusing basic liberties, stoking ethnicity, or using agencies of government to punish citizens for their choices.”

“We urge members of the All Progressives Congress to vote for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the party primary scheduled for June 22 and begin a race that will hopefully be brought across the finish line in September when the people of Edo State head to the polls.”

