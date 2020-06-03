Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, Director-General-designate, Dr. Dominic Adagadzu, has blamed corruption in the public service as the greatest problem of the country.

Adagadzu warned that until it is addressed, the country will not move forward.

According to Adagadzu, who is a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, lack of political will, transparency and due diligence will continue to hinder government development efforts at all levels to provide the needed platform for the development of the nation, unless the public service is purged of corrupt practices.

Adagadzu, who was also former Secretary to Nasarawa State government spoke after being screened for confirmation as Director-General of BPP in the state.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Sule had forwarded Dr. Adagadzu’s name to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as BPP boss.

According to him, government activities had been bedeviled by corruption because transparency, due diligence and forthrightness had been sacrificed for personal gains.

His words: “Except and unless politicians develop the will to stop cutting corners in the execution of projects and award of contracts, corruption will continue to be institutionalised in governance.”

Senior Adviser to the Governor on Budget, urged Nigerians to see leadership as a test, shun abuse of office and put the interest of the country first.

He added: “We cannot do it alone, hence the task of developing the state is a collective responsibility.

“The journey of establishing BPP in state dated back to the administration of Abdullahi Adamu. But thank to the political will by the party of the present government to bring about due process in governance in Nasarawa State.”

