We’re in unofficial civil war — OHANAEZE

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has completely agreed with the Emir of Daura that the level of insecurity in Nigeria was indeed equal to a civil war.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the parent Igbo parent body, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu is a reaction to the Emir’s assertion that said: “The Emir is right. We are not in an official civil war but in an unofficial civil war.

“Insecurity in the country is so scary and it is so devastating. The only difference between now and the civil war is that this one is unofficial, that’s all. It’s unofficial but it’s tantamount to war.”