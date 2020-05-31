Liverpool could win first Premier League title at Wembley

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool could win their first Premier League title at Wembley after the national stadium emerged as ‘the most likely venue’ for the Merseyside derby and their meeting with Manchester City.

It was reported on Friday morning that Liverpool ‘almost certainly’ won’t win their first English championship in 30 years at their Anfield home due to fears over social distancing and policing.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed the “small number of fixtures” they would prefer to be held at neutral venues, as well as Everton against Liverpool at Goodison Park and Manchester City versus Liverpool at the Etihad.

They also highlighted “the game in which Liverpool could secure the league title” as another that could pose a risk with fans congregating outside.

The Daily Mirror report that Liverpool would oppose plans to hold fixtures at any stadium other than the one they were scheduled at purely ‘because they do not believe their fans can be trusted to stay away from stadiums’.

They would, however, ‘accept any venue changes’ if ‘reasons are fair given the current situation’.

Merseyside Police have actually stated that they would “have no objections to any of the Everton or Liverpool home fixtures being played at their respective grounds” and they were “ready to provide whatever policing is required”.

But in the event that neutral venues are needed, ‘Wembley is deemed to be the best option’ for the Merseyside derby and City against Liverpool.

The London Stadium is another option but Wembley is said to be ‘more likely’.

Jurgen Klopp, for what it’s worth, really doesn’t care and is pretty eager for everyone to know it.

