We’ll ensure justice for all – APC assures

The newly inaugurated Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has pledged to restore sanity and ensure justice for all members of the party.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, made the pledge when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “As a former two-term National Secretary of the APC, I know the party very well and it is all about doing justice to every member of the party because without justice there wouldn’t be peace.

“It is all about team play, I am a team player and I have a capable team that can work with me and if you don’t manage crisis, obviously crisis will manage you. so, I won’t allow any crisis to fester henceforth.”

According to him, the party has six months within which to work and also organise the party’s convention, to elect new leaders.

“The duration of the caretaker committee is six months within which we will do whatever we can as enshrined in our constitution to ensure that we strengthen the party and cap it up with the convention,’’ he stated.

On the emergency, APC National Executive Council meeting summoned by the former acting chairman of the party, Mr Victor Giadom, Buni said due process and provisions of the APC constitution were followed in convening the NEC meeting that gave birth to the caretaker committee he now heads.

“About the process of convening this NEC, I want to tell you that it is a continuation of the party’s last notice, where we said we had adjourned and now, that is a continuation of the adjourned NEC meeting, all the notices were issued accordingly so in a no way are we in any aberration,” he said.

Buni also dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the emergency NEC was summoned to whittle down the influence of the party’s stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Bola Tinubu is one of our leaders and a founding father of this party, I want to say nobody is happy with the current situation under which the party is operating and we are all working together to rescue the party.

“So, this decision was taken by NEC to address some of the issues, so nobody is targeted and it is against nobody.

“Tinubu is a founding father of this party and one of our leaders. That is all I can say for now,’’ he added.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

