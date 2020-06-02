We knew Senator Kalu will be vindicated – Abia APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia state chapter, has said it knew its leader, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was innocent of the financial allegations levelled against him and would be vindicated at last.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Ben Godson, entitled,’ Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu’s release: What must be, must be’, the party lauded the decision of Federal High Court Lagos, ordering Kalu’s release from prison.

“When the decision to jail him was revoked by the Supreme Court, we were not surprised. Today, we are not surprised as well because what must be must be. We’re glad that in this new month, God has given us a new gift. Our leader’s freedom is a huge gift to all of us.”

The statement urged APC faithful, Abia people and Ndigbo, to sing song of victory as the man of the people has regained freedom.

“All glory, honour, power and adoration be onto God, our king and our maker for granting our political leader this freedom. We shall remain grateful to God and never forget that he alone made it possible because he’s the greatest and fairest judge.”

