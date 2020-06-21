We don’t need Obaseki’s permission for direct primaries — APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Urowayino Jeremiah

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State and the Director of Communication and Media for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, Prince John Mayaki, has said that APC does not need the permission of Governor Godwin Obaseki to conduct the party’s primaries, noting that direct mode of primary adopted was in line with the governor’s gazette, which permits a gathering of 20 persons.

Mayaki made this known in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Benin City, the state capital.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress and its officials in Edo State are law-abiding, that was why the party adopted the direct mode of primary election to reduce inter-community and regional movements of people and sufficiently manage space for proper physical distancing.

“The party has designed a primary process that will see only a maximum of 18 persons, including officials, observers, and voters, converging at a single point at Ward levels for the exercise tomorrow.

‘’ Necessary clearance has been sought and obtained from all relevant bodies including the electoral body, INEC, the Police, and health agencies who have all attested to the readiness of the party to conduct the exercise without violating any existing laws in place to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

‘’We, therefore, see no reason why Governor Godwin Obaseki wants to use the instrument and resources of the state to spread panic and cause chaos”.

