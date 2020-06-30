Watch all the major Trending social media gists Nigeria and flow with the trending stories today on all the social media platforms.
Also read: Ebunoluwa Balogun: Family announces online interment for prominent social worker
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Watch all the major Trending social media gists Nigeria and flow with the trending stories today on all the social media platforms.