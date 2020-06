Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday led the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an emergency meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Below is the speech of the president as he announced the decision of the NEC to dissolve the National Working Committee and the inauguration of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: