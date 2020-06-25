Breaking News
Translate

[Video] Obituary: Ajimobi dies at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

 

 

Also read: Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!