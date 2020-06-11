Video: Major news headlines in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Precious Chukwu and Damilola Ogunsakin

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki says he may not get justice from the screening committee just as the independent National electoral commission INEC, declared that there would be no result if the poll is characterized by violence.

According to the world food programme of the United Nations, they declared that covid-19 pandemic may lead to a loss of 13 million jobs in Nigeria, particularly in the informal sector.

No fewer than 81 people were killed when suspected members of the Boko haram sect pretending to be preachers invaded zowo villages in Borno state. Sympathizing with the people over the attack, Governor Zulum has urged the military to undertake a final onslaught that would put an end to the insurgents.

Just as a magistrate court in Ogun state sentenced a 21-year-old man to 2 years in prison for raping an eight-year-old girl, A 32-year-old man in Kano has also been arrested for raping more than 40 females, including girls, married women and an 80-year-old.

