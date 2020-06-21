[Video] House Arrest: Ondo Deputy gov joins PDP, prevented from leaving govt house

“l am here to officially announce to you that as from today I have seized to be a member of APC, I want to tender my resignation letter to my chairman and the ward chairman.
“The Ese Odo local government will continue to witness peace and progress.
Also read: APC Crisis caused by intolerance, not 2023 Presidential ambitions ― DG PGF
“The reason I am taken this action is known to all of you. I have listened to all my supporters before taking this decision.
“lt is a painful thing that I’m leaving the APC, but there time for everything.
“We have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group.