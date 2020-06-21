Breaking News
Translate

[Video] House Arrest: Ondo Deputy gov joins PDP, prevented from leaving govt house

Kindly Share This Story:

 

 

“l am here to officially announce to you that as from today I have seized to be a member of APC, I want to tender my resignation letter to my chairman and the ward chairman.

“The Ese Odo local government will continue to witness peace and progress.

Also read: APC Crisis caused by intolerance, not 2023 Presidential ambitions ― DG PGF

“The reason I am taken this action is known to all of you. I have listened to all my supporters before taking this decision.

“lt is a painful thing that I’m leaving the APC, but there time for everything.

“We have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group.

 

Vanguardnews

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!