Video: Fireworks as Edo state APC gov’ship primary begins

Fireworks expected today in Edo state as APC vows to conduct primaries despite warnings from the Obaseki state government to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety guidelines
Also read: Ondo deputy governor quits APC, picks PDP membership card
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Fireworks expected today in Edo state as APC vows to conduct primaries despite warnings from the Obaseki state government to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety guidelines