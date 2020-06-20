UPDATED: Rivers APC sends replacement for Giadom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has written the National Working Committee NWC indicating its resolve to fill the office of the Deputy National Secretary.

The Hilliard Eta-led NWC had earlier declared the office vacant, saying its occupant, Chief Victor Giadom had resigned to contest in the 2019 general elections.

Eta also added that the Rivers State Chapter of the party has forwarded a nominee for the office of the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

He said; “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee NWC and should never parade himself as such.

“Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South-South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship Candidate of our party in Rivers state.

“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms Esq, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party”.

