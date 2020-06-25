UPDATED: Ex- Oyo Gov, Abiola Ajimobi, dies at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead. He died at age 70.

Before the latest information filtered in, his alleged death was rumoured about one and half weeks ago which was later dispelled by his media aide, Mr Bolaji Tunji and one of his children.

Ajimobi, who was born on December 16, 1949, was on life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ajimobi who had COVID-19 related ailment was rushed thereafter he reportedly fell into coma.

As it happened some days ago, nobody was willing to confirm his death.

One of his security men who served him for eight years said the death of the APC chieftain is real this time.

Asked if the APC in the state would make any official statement, the Chairman, Chief Akin Oke said why should it be the APC that would make official statement when his family members are not talking yet.

“We can’t make any official statement now when the family members have not said anything. We are hearing just like you people and it has to be authenticated before any official statement can be made”.

An impeccable source confided in Vanguard that the news of his death was kept away from the public because of the new appointment by the National Working Committee of the APC as acting national chairman of the party.

The source said, “It is true this time around. It was hidden before because of the political development within the party.

The source further disclosed that the ex-governor had lung surgery.

It was further gathered that the medical experts treating him tried all they could to revive but no success.



