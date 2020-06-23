UNHCR appoints Innocent Idibia as goodwill ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, has been appointed as a regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

A statement by the UNHCR today said 2Baba has been a steadfast supporter of the UNHCR LuQuLuQu campaign since its inception to support uplifting the narrative of the African refugee.

“As an Afropop music legend, 2Baba has given his voice to refugee and IDP causes. In 2017 he wrote and recorded the song, Hold My Hand, a dedication to internally displaced persons. The song helped raise funds for UNHCR’s humanitarian response. He has also, generously contributed his own personal funds to support refugee and IDP families in Africa, while continuing to use his celebrity status to raise awareness and support for UNHCR’s work,” the UN Refugee Agency said.

2face has also announced his appointment on his Instagram page saying the appointment will deepen his commitment to supporting the efforts of UNHCR.

His post read: “I am honored and humbled by my new appointment as a regional goodwill ambassador of UNHCR.

He expressed gratitude for the recognition and appointment.

“Thanks for the recognition, this will no doubt deepen my commitment to supporting the effort of UNHCR personnel and volunteers who are on ground every day, working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced persons across the world,” he said.

