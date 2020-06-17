UK to merge International Development and Foreign Office

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The British Prime minister, Boris Johnson, Tuesday said that the International Development and Foreign Office would be merged together.

Disclosing this in a statement, Johnson said that work will begin immediately on the merger. The new department – the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – will be established in early September and will be led by the Foreign Secretary.

The statement further said that the merger is an opportunity for the UK to have even greater impact and influence on the world stage as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and prepares to hold the G7 presidency and host COP26 next year.

“UK aid will be given new prominence within our ambitious international policy. The Foreign Secretary will be empowered to make decisions on aid spending in line with the UK’s priorities overseas, harnessing the skills, expertise and evidence that have earned our reputation as a leader in the international development community.

The UK is the only G7 country to spend 0.7% of GNI on overseas development and the Government remains committed to this target, which is enshrined in law.

Prime Minister said, “This is exactly the moment when we must mobilise every one of our national assets, including our aid budget and expertise, to safeguard British interests and values overseas.

“And the best possible instrument will be a new department charged with using all the tools of British influence to seize the opportunities ahead.”

The Prime Minister has also announced that the UK’s trade commissioners will come under the authority of UK Ambassadors overseas, bringing more coherence to the country’s international presence.

