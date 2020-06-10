UI confirms Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

This was confirmed in a statement by the university’s Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, who said that Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, studied Classics.

The statement also revealed that the Governor gained admission to the university in 1976.

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university.” the statement said.

You would recall that the All Progressive Congress, APC, had published details of Governor Obaseki and five other aspirants’ credentials, which showed that Obaseki had three credits in WASCE, a document that had been at the heart of controversies regarding his eligibility to secure a university admission, which required five credits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

