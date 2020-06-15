Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

On 3:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Two-storey building partially collapses in Lagos
The Two-storey building

By Bose Adelaja

A Two-storey building in Iju area of Lagos has reportedly recorded partial collapse.

The incident was said to have occurred at Shanuaje Street at about 8pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that the back of the building caved in due to an apparent lack of maintenance just as its occupants had long been evicted from the building before the incident.

Vanguard gathered that the building had been previously marked for demolition by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

READ ALSO: Five feared dead in Ilorin, as bridge collapses in downpour

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure was unstable and poses a high risk to the neighbourhood.

He said a controlled demolition will be carried out and residents will be adequately updated of developments.
The Director-General said nobody was injured and no life was lost to the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!