Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

A Two-storey building in Iju area of Lagos has reportedly recorded partial collapse.

The incident was said to have occurred at Shanuaje Street at about 8pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that the back of the building caved in due to an apparent lack of maintenance just as its occupants had long been evicted from the building before the incident.

Vanguard gathered that the building had been previously marked for demolition by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure was unstable and poses a high risk to the neighbourhood.

He said a controlled demolition will be carried out and residents will be adequately updated of developments.

The Director-General said nobody was injured and no life was lost to the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

