Two die, two rescued in Kara Bridge tankers’ explosion

Kindly Share This Story:

Four trucks burnt to ashes

Bose Adelaja

Two persons were roasted dead, while two others were rescued alive, Sunday, in an explosion which involved four articulated trucks on Kara Bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The incident occurred on Kara Bridge outward Lagos at about 2.18 am.

One of the bodies was recovered intact while the other was shattered.

Also, one of those rescued alive sustained serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

The four articulated trucks were burnt beyond recognition as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, has attributed the incident to reckless driving of the driver of one of the articulated trucks saying proper investigations will be conducted.

The incident caused a serious traffic jam on the expressway as many road users were stranded until the intervention of traffic officials.

Vehicles involved were two articulated trucks laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) each, an articulated truck laden with several cubic feet of compressed natural gas and an articulated trailer.

The problem started when an articulated truck laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit crashed Into the truck laden with compressed natural gas such that both discharged their contents which spread unto the road thereby contacted sparks leading to explosion which degenerated and engulfed two the other articulated truck and trailer.

It was gathered that rescue operations commenced almost immediately but the number of trapped victims could not be immediately ascertained due to the time of the incident.

However, the impact of the crash resulted in the inferno which later resulted in a traffic jam which lasted for hours despite the intervention of traffic officials.

The motor boy of one of the articulated vehicles was one of the survivors as he sustained minor injuries and was treated on the spot.

LASEMA Director-General Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said rescue operations were completed at about 4 pm.

He said when visibility became clearer at dawn, the scene showed all the articulated trucks and the Agency could then established the extent of the damages.

He said the rescue operation was conducted by the combined efforts of the Lagos Fire Service, Lagos Response Unit and other stakeholders like UBA Fire safety team and Julius Berger Fire team due to the magnitude of the inferno.

He said: “The inferno has been extinguished with the combined efforts of the Lagos Fire Service, LRU fire and other stakeholders (UBA Fire, Julius Berger Fireteam) due to the magnitude of the inferno.

Two persons were rescued alive, one with minor injuries whilst the incident recorded two fatalities, one body recovered and the other charred to the bones.

The recovery operation has been concluded and we hope that traffic flow should ease, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: