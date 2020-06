Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.

The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former governor.

Cleric at the burial includes Alhaji Kunle Saani, Shik Muideen Bello, Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Shik Abubakri Abdleganiyu Agbotomokere, among others.

