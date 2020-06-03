Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road will be ready by 2021 ― DTSG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe, Warri

The Delta government on Wednesday said the 25.8 kilometers Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road project would be ready by the end of 2021.

The Delta Commissioner for Works, Mr. James Augoye said this while inspecting the extent of work on the project.

Addressing newsmen after the inspection, Augoye commended the contractor, Setraco Construction Company, for the quality of work done so far and appealed to the company to increase the pace of work.

He said that the road was awarded on Aug. 22, 2006, by the previous administration adding that the contractor mobilized to site on Sept. 10, 2007, adding that the 25.8 kilometers road project had 19 bridges.

“This is one of the projects inherited by the gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration. It is about 25.8 kilometers long with 19 bridges. At this moment, this administration decided to concentrate on the main alignment from Ubeji to Ode-Itsekiri.

“The contractor has completed 14 bridges out of the 19 bridges. Once the rest bridges are completed, they will continue with the road work and get it finished. So, I appeal that they increase the pace of work to ensure that the work is completed by the end of 2021 as agreed with the contractor.

“We all know the economic situation in the country which is also bitting hard on Delta but governor Okowa is doing everything possible to ensure he finance the project to completion,” he said.

Augoye said that the road would galvanise economic activities and by implication employment when completed.

“The road has not been completed yet it has opened up the other side of the river to economic activities. So if the other side of the river is completed, it means more industries will spring up for our youth to work,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Joseph Handi who represented the General Manager, Setraco in Delta said that the COVID-19 lockdown affected the company’s pace of work.

“Very soon, we will resume work and if everything goes well, we will complete the work before the end of 2021,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Adams Otimeyin, Special Project Director, Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road, and bridges project said that 10 communities were expected to benefit from the multi-billion Naira project.

“The road has opened up rural areas when coming from Ubeji. 10 communities will benefit from the project, we have accessed five villages, remaining another five communities,” he said.

Vanguard

