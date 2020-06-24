Edo 2020: Three councillors remove house leader over non-defection to PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE drama hallmarking the build-up to the Edo State governorship election continued Tuesday as three councillors in Uhunmwonde Local Council removed the Leader of the Assembly, Osarobo Ogbegiere over his refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ogbegiere is reluctant to leave the All Progressives Congress, APC. Some members of the House alongside the Council Chairman, Napoleon Agbama, have defected to the PDP in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, who left the APC for the PDP, last week. The move was allegedly backed by the council chairman.

Complaining about the development, Ogbegiere said he would challenge his removal in court.

He said: “What happened is an aberration because you don’t impeach the leader of the House with three people. We are 10 in number. I was just going through one of our social media platforms and that is where I saw it. I have said that the crisis in the APC was not necessary and when the governor defected I insisted that I will consult with the people of my ward and they said we should remain and that is why myself and others who have refused to defect are now being oppressed. However, I have resolved to take my case to the court because that is the last hope of the common man.”

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Osaro Best Idahosa denied the allegation, saying: “The leader of the house misbehaved and the others met and removed him, it is not true that it is because he did not defect.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

