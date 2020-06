Kindly Share This Story:

By Martin Agwogie

THE recent cases of rape in Nigeria are no longer cases of sexual abuse of the girlchild but sexual abuse of the female gender irrespective of age. Often, the victims are blamed either for their inappropriate dressing or for not being sensitive enough or playing into the hands of the culprits. Rarely are the personalities and mental health of the culprits thoroughly examined.

While it may not be totally out of place to consider indecent dressing and other issues as risk factors, it is vital that we take a cautious look at issues within the culprits that constitute threat of rape and other social vices in our society. One of these is drug and substance abuse, including alcohol.

Among the recent cases of rape in the news was that of a 25-year-old young man who raped an 85-year-old grandmother in Niger State. His account was that he was drunk. Same with the case of a 25-year-old who raped another 70-year-old grandmother in Ogun State purported to be under the influence of alcohol. Another case was reported of a man who slept with his two daughters for years, especially when under the influence of alcohol. These are just few examples. Some people may argue that the culprits were probably looking for an escape from the reality of their criminal acts.

The fact, however, remains that there is nexus between substance abuse, criminality and social vices such as rape (in some cases gang rape), cultism, thuggery, racketeering, larceny and armed robbery, brutality/aggressive behaviours, disordered social relationship, etc, all of which have been on the increase in recent time in Nigeria.

Not only do drugs and substance abuse contribute to the above-mentioned problems, they also threaten fundamentals of the social fabrics of society such as values, beliefs and cultural systems. Therefore, beyond the issue of rape, everyone and the society is now more at risk of the consequences of drugs and substance abuse in Nigeria more than ever before.

It is difficult to estimate the number of rape cases in Nigeria in a year. This is because most cases are usually not reported due to stigma, shame, fear, self-blame, confusion and arduous legal requirements to prove the cases. However, a report credited to Women At Risk Foundation stated that over 10 thousand girls are being raped in Nigeria daily. In another report credited to the Minister of Women Affairs, about two million girls and women are raped annually in Nigeria. These figures appear to be on the high side, but when compared with some risk factors that contributes to sexual violence, they may not be out of place.

For example, according to the National Drug Use Survey and Health in Nigeria (2018), 14.3 million (14.4 per cent) of Nigeria’s population between the ages of 15 and 64 years use at least one psychoactive substance, excluding alcohol and tobacco. This figure is higher than the global average by about 10 per cent. Out of this population, 20 per cent have drug use disorders. This is also higher than the global average by 11 per cent.

According to the report, many of those who use drugs have been arrested for drug-related offences, including burglary, sex work, shoplifting and theft. Regrettably, most of these individuals with drug use disorders who, ordinarily should be provided with appropriate drug treatment, are on the streets – either abandoned by their families or, could not access treatment due to the very limited drug treatment facilities in Nigeria or the high cost of treatment which in most cases is beyond the reach of an average Nigerian.

Even though alcohol was excluded in the national drug use survey, recent studies have raised concerns about the increasing rate of the use and abuse of alcohol with the attendant economic, social and medical adverse effects upon the individual, family and community.

Alcohol is now more readily available, in small sachets but with extremely high concentration, the most commonly used psychoactive substance across the six geo-political zones, cheaper and appearing more attractive to the young ones, hawked on the streets and with more outdoor open space drinking, to the extent that some persons have sarcastically said that it is now easier and cheaper to get alcohol in some communities than to get water. That is the sorry situation.

Persons under the influence of psychoactive substances have perceptual distortions, emotional imbalance, issues with self-discipline, in a state of confusion, paranoid and suffer irritability that could stir them to social vices. Similarly, some victims of rape develop depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders, PTSDs, and may resort to substance abuse to cope or “manage” the pains and shame of abuse. Studies have also established correlation between Adverse Childhood Experiences, ACEs(including rape) and substance abuse.

What these tell us is that we need urgent steps to address the issue of substance abuse (including alcohol) and mental health in Nigeria. More importantly, we need to address factors that put individuals at risk of substance abuse and mental disorders.

The present situation of COVID-19 also poses a challenge to personal health and well-being. The uncertainty of global economies, fears and the reality of job loss, homelessness, insecurity may trigger or worsen substance use and mental health problems which may, in turn lead to a spike in social vices. Government at all levels, groups and individuals should provide the necessary support to mitigate the likely impact of the present moment on the lives of Nigerians.

Considering the recent reported brutal cases of Rape and Kill, R&K, where the victims may not be alive to tell their stories, drastic measures must be put in place to prevent rape. The society must not wait until after rape before addressing the outcome of rape. The focus should be more on how to prevent. Therefore, addressing the issues of rape and other social vices in Nigeria must be through a collaborative effort.

Parents should do more to inculcate moral values in their children. Communities should help identify risk factors within their environments, complement the security agencies to provide security and ensure safety in their neighbourhoods. Policy makers, religious, traditional and academic institutions should all be involved to protect the society from social vices of any kind. Victims of rape should be supported and encouraged to speak up.

This is not the time to live in fear. Women, young and old, should more than ever before be vigilant. They should try as much as possible to walk in pairs, avoid lonely places, have confidants with whom to share movements in case of the unexpected and avoid invitations that may be suspect. One of the “obstacles” in our criminal justice system in prosecuting corruption cases, drug trafficking, rape, etc is having to prove beyond reasonable doubt.

Criminals capitalise on this to frustrate the course of justice. The legislative arm of government should, therefore, see how it can address this aspect of the laws that makes it difficult to bring rape culprits to justice. The Police should demonstrate best practices in their investigation and prosecution of rape cases and other vices to attract more public confidence and support.

Dr. Agwogie is the Founder/Executive Director, GISA and the National President of ISSUP Nigeria

