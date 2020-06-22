The Great Entertainment Shift: How have our leisure activities changed

Kindly Share This Story:

We are living in historic times. The global spread of the COVID-19 virus has made a huge impact in almost every country on the planet, and the sustained Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S.A and across Europe are demanding societal change.

These events have already started to affect the way we live our lives, including how we take in entertainment. What we consume and how we consume it are two of the big talking points of these times, and such debates could lead to permanent changes in society.

In this article, we’re going to examine what has happened recently, and what could happen in the near future, that will have an impact on the way we enjoy our leisure time.

Famous movie and comedy titles removed from TV platforms

The George Floyd demonstrations across the globe led to many public figures adding their voices to the waves of protest against the treatment of people of colour at the hands of the authorities.

Included in this were several major television networks, who reconsidered some of their titles available for viewing following a number of complaints. HBO Max, a streaming service launched by Warner Bros. to compete with Netflix in the U.S, took down 1930s epic Gone With the Wind after a complaint by prominent filmmaker John Ridley. Ridley took issue with what he said was the movie’s glorification of the US Confederate South and how it perpetuates ‘the most painful stereotypes’ of people of colour. It is thought that the film will return in the near future with an added note about its historical context, or as part of a collection showing a more balanced account of Confederate history.

In the UK, Netflix itself removed several comedy titles including Fawlty Towers, Little Britain and The Mighty Boosh due to their content containing controversial material. The move garnered support from many sections of the media, as well as criticism stating that it did little to combat racism.

Whether this is the start of a wider trend remains to be seen, but it has forced TV networks to consider whether content that was once considered harmless is now socially acceptable. Many people argue that it should be included for historical reference but, even if this does happen, it will surely be accompanied with a disclaimer explaining the TV company’s reason for airing it.

Watch cultural events from home

March 2020 saw the start of lockdown measures in many countries. Public events, such as concerts, sports matches and art exhibitions were cancelled, and authorities told people to only leave home for essential reasons.

READ ALSO:

While this had a huge effect on public morale, performers simply thought up new ideas to carry on with the show. Musicians beamed stay-at-home concerts from their living space, artists hosted virtual exhibitions, and actors streamed recitals live from theatres. There was even a virtual Grand National in the UK, the first in its history. For the summer, people could enjoy a wide range of events without leaving their sofa, more than at any point in history.

While these changes were significant, and perhaps shocking for some people, they were probably going to happen at some point in the future anyway. Technological changes that were pushing entertainment into the virtual sphere simply accelerated and happened in days, rather than months or years.

Of course, once the virus subsides, whether it’s in a few months or several years, there will still be many live events for the public to enjoy in person. But the success of events like those mentioned demonstrated that the virtual world was more than happy to step up to the plate.

Gambling restrictions

Despite this positive burst of creativity across the world, the lockdown had several negative consequences. While many countries saw a dramatic downturn in COVID-19 cases, their citizens also found that their huge increase in time at home led to boredom, and possibly more severe issues.

Governments began to take steps towards combating such problems. In the UK, the government continued its policy of targeting gambling firms by introducing a ban on TV and radio betting advertisements during the lockdown. Sweden introduced a weekly betting limit of 5,000 Swedish crowns (around $530) to try and halt the rise of problem gambling, while Germany extended its ban on online casinos in regulation submitted to the E.U.

It all amounts to a change in the way many people bet online. While many people will consider the moves a positive thing — a reduction in betting addiction and fewer annoying ads — there could be a high number of gamblers who find the restrictions unfair and a breach of civil liberties.

The decline of print media

The shock of the COVID crisis caught the newspaper industry unaware. Already set up to rely on advertising revenue from their websites rather than the sale of printed newspapers, they saw advertisers drastically reduce their budgets, or refuse to place their ads next to COVID-related stories.

It could see newspapers and magazines close down their print departments altogether in a bid to survive. Of course, this will alter the way we consume content: paying subscriptions for online news rather than per printed copy, for example. Free news might become less common as a result, and opens up the threat of unscrupulous fake news sources making their content free.

The entertainment world is going through an unprecedented period of change, as world events dictate to us how we watch TV, listen to music or place a bet. While we, as consumers, will have to adapt to the changes, we also have the responsibility to remain aware of their negative consequences, and speak out if they infringe on our personal rights.

Kindly Share This Story: