The Elevation Church hosts popular midyear conference, Accelerate, online

The Elevation Church, TEC, a non-denominational assembly headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is set to hold its ever popular free annual mid-year gathering, Accelerate Conference, online across all the church’s online platforms from Wednesday 1st through Friday 3rd July 2020 at 6.30PM daily.

Themed “Unstoppable”, this 6th edition of the conference aims to refuel, reenergize, and equip people spiritually to take on the second half of the year. Hosted by Pastors Bola and Godman Akinlabi , co-lead pastors, TEC, the conference will feature renowned speakers and authors Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Nigeria; Pastor Wale Akinsiku, House of Praise, Canada; and Pastor Chris Ugoh, The King’s Assembly, Nigeria.

Due to the restrictions on physical religious gatherings and need to ensure the safety of all attendees, the 3-day conference will be strictly streamed on the church’s digital channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Mixlr) accessible through the handle @elevationng, as well as its website, www.onlinechurch.elevationng.org.

In addition, the conference will also be made available on Galaxy TV Lagos UHF Channel 27, DSTV Channel 258, GOTV Channel 99 & StarTimes Channel 99 to broaden the options for all categories of intending participants.

This year’s conference is one of great importance as people globally are in need of strength, hope and a certain re-assurance of God’s ability to still make their dreams and aspirations unstoppable despite the challenges of the pandemic. As all things work together for believers’ good, this year’s live experience is not limited to Lagos residents or those are able to travel down only. According to Godman Akinlabi, “More than ever before, recent developments necessitate the need to uplift and uphold the spiritual, mental and emotional state of people all around the world. The Accelerate Conference serves to remind us of God’s ability to deliver His promises irrespective of the happenings around us.

As people prepare to fellowship, prayer cards have been made available on the church’s website at www.elevationng.org/accelerate, to help guest articulate their prayer points in preparation for the conference trusting God for incredible testimonies.

Simply visit the website to download and print the cards to use.

TEC has consistently upheld the belief that the church is not limited to a physical surrounding, but a community of people from all works of life congregating to worship and fellowship in God’s presence. So this year, the church is catering for a record attendance from all over the world as delegates take due advantage of technology to be blessed of God by joining the conference live through the multiplicity of channels provided without missing out on the experience.

The Elevation Church has been set up by God in October 2010 to develop members to be witnesses for Christ while empowering them to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life. At TEC, greatness means service. The church has expressions in Lekki, Greater Lekki, Mainland, LifePointe, Ikorodu, Nigeria and an international expression, the Elevate Community Church in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

