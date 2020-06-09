Taraba holds LG election June 30

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Local government elections in Taraba state has been rescheduled to hold on June 30, 2020.

The election which was earlier billed for May 16 could not hold owing to the suspension of all activities at the time due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Philip Duwe announced the new date in a statement issued to newsmen Tuesday in Jalingo.

The statement in part said: “sequel to a meeting held on the 6th of June, 2020, between the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, TSIEC, Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, and some political parties, TSIEC wishes to announce the resumption of political activities for the 2020 local government council elections earlier postponed.

“Consequently, the new date for local government elections is now 30th of June, 2020.

“Political parties and the general public to take note, please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: