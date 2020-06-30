Kindly Share This Story:

Commends research report of National Defence College Course 28

As government and other stakeholders continue to seek solutions for more effective border management in Nigeria, renewed efforts will be channeled towards improving synergy amongst agencies involved in border management, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Monday during the virtual presentation of the research report of the National Defence College Course 28 titled “Border Management & National Development in Nigeria: The ECOWAS Protocol Relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence & Establishment in Perspective”.

Giving his remarks after the presentation of the research report and the interactive session, the Vice President said border management affects the economy very considerably hence the need to get all agencies involved in the sector together.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, “It is absolutely the correct thing to do, to try and see how we can unify agencies concerned with border management so that there is synergy. We must come back to the question of synergy. Why it is that we have the kinds of problems that we have at the borders and ports, and why the delays?”

While commending the participants for a thoroughly researched paper, the Vice President said research paper touched on important national issues and that efforts would be made to adopt and implement key recommendations.

“I commend you for a very comprehensive, thought-provoking and well-researched paper. The point that has been made also is that we can see the importance of synergy even here. Here is a situation where relevant services have come together including international participants with experience in the relevant areas, and have made what I think is really a seminal contribution to our ideas about border management.

“I like the fact that you have addressed very practical issues and also very contemporary questions that we have to deal with not just as matters of security and human trafficking but perhaps on a broader scale for the generality of our people and the Nigerian economy at a very difficult time.

“There is no question at all that whatever we do with respect to border management will affect our economy very considerably.

Continuing, Prof. Osinbajo said “I think that the questions that you have addressed really go to the root of our economic survival. Some of the things that you have said are spot on. And what we really need to do is to see how to implement some of these suggestions.”

The report identified the lack of coordination as a major weakness in Nigeria’s border management sector while key recommendations include the adoption of a comprehensive border surveillance programme, the creation of National Border Management Service, amongst others.

Participants present at the event include the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Mackson Kadiri, and other principal officers of the College; the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, Capt. Junaid Abdullahi; the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu; and the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Representatives of the Course participants that made presentations at the event include; Col. Babatunde Omopariola, who was the lead presenter; Col. Raymond Utsaha; Navy Capt. O A Oshatuberu; Group Capt. Ehimen Ejodame; and Brig. Gen. Jitendra Singh.

