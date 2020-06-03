Student, 18 raped to death in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A teenage student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, has reportedly been raped to death in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The 18-year old girl whose name was given as Barakat Bello was said to have been assaulted in her residence at Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

According to information, the student of Laboratory Technology was attacked on Monday but her corpse was later discovered.

The father of the rape victim, Mr. Kasimu Elepo, who said the girl’s sister discovered her remains noted that he had gone out when the incident occurred.

The distraught father said the younger sister and I were not at home. The sister went for Qur’anic lessons but when she returned home, she saw her at the back of the house with deep cuts all over her body”.

According to him, it was a call from an unidentified man that alerted him that something ominous had happened.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

“Effort is being intensified to confirm the credibility of the report. At present, the Divisional Police Officers, Oluyole, and Apata divisions were contacted but we found out that the address that was quoted is not correct. When I got the DPOs and I inquired, the two of them said at present, there is no such report in their record”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: