StarTimes introduces fresh drama series

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading TV entertainment provider, StarTimes, has introduced fresh drama series to excite its subscribers with the best TV viewing moments in the month of June.

The new series, Black Money Love and Bridges of Love, air on Novela E Plus.Both are in addition to thrilling series, like The General’s Daughter and Waaris, currently gaining wide reception and delivering great value to families.

Black Money Love, a Turkish series, tells the story of Omar who is a police officer. After the death of his fiancé, he suffers great pain. Sibel, Omar’s fiancée’s body was found on the top of a cliff, in a car next to a fairly old, rich businessman.

After the shock of her sudden death and the accusations of his love cheating on him, Omar realizes that there is more behind her suspicious murder. It debuted June 4 and airs Mondays to Fridays at 10:30PM with two episodes daily.

Bridges of Love, a Philippine series, features the leading actress of Wildflower and the leading actor of Asintando. It begins airing daily from June 18 at 8:50PM.

The story follows the lives of two brothers, Gael and Carlos, bound by their promise to support each other, but separated by an unfortunate accident. Carlos is adopted by a wealthy architect and developer and grows up in wealth.

Gael returns to his parents who are poor. He grows up to fulfill his dream to build bridges and becomes a successful and sought after engineer. They cross paths as adults but do not recognize each other.

They will be bridged together by love for the same lady-of-interest — Mia, who is Gael’s greatest love, and the woman who completes Carlos’ broken heart.

“Keeping our customers glued to their screen, through thrilling shows yet affordable, has often been the core of our business. With over 100 channels and 2000 video-on-demand content, StarTimes brings loads of exciting home-made and foreign entertainment from series, movies, music, news, kiddies, documentaries to live sports events.

“Subscribers can also watch via StarTimes ON mobile app using their MTN airtime to subscribe as low as N400 weekly,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, Public Relations Manager, StarTimes Nigeria says.

