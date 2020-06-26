Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

SOS: Nigerian students hungry, stranded in foreign universities

On 10:13 amIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Many Nigerian students are reportedly in dire conditions overseas and needed urgent help.

“Some may resort to breaking shops due to hunger,” a student in Cyprus had alleged.

He spoke in an interview monitored by journalists in Kaduna.

Alim Usman, a student in Cyprus said they were living without food and accommodation, as their tenancy had expired in the university.

He said many students were now wandering and if the condition worsened, they may soon resort to crime such as shop breaking to steal.

Bappa Ahmed who heads overseas student parents association in Kano, decried the situation, saying the students were in three institutions overseas.

According to him, in one of the universities alone,  there were 40 female students from the state.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: UK minister assures on Nigerian students’ education

However, Salisu Tanko Yakasai, an official from the Kano State Government, said they were conducting a students’  census, Local Government by Local Government so as to know the amount to pay and reach the students.

Also, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa from another university in Cyprus told the RFI Hausa that many Nigerian students in the country were in a pitiable state.

According to him, some were ill, others lacked accommodation and were very hungry.

He alleged that their complaints to the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey, which was in charge of the neighboring island of Cyprus, fell on deaf ears.

“If you see us, you will pity our situation, we need help, urgently,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!