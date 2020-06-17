Sophos’ latest solution neutralizes evasive threats, reduces risk

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Next-generation Cybersecurity Company, Sophos, said its latest Endpoint Detection and Response, EDR, would provide industries, security analysts and information communication administrators solution with live discovery and response capabilities.

According to the company, the advancements in the solution make it faster and easier for users to identify and neutralizeevasive threats, and for IT administrators to proactively maintain secure IT operations to reduce risk.

It said the EDR solution is available in Sophos Intercept X Advanced and Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR.

According to its Labs Research Finds, opportunistic Kingminer Botnet is now using attempts to gaining access to server by brute-forcing login credentials using EternalBlue Exploit to Spread Malware among other attacks. But its new version of EDR offers a custom-built query engine to detect indicators of compromise.

Also from research, Sophos discovered in its State of Ransomware 2020 survey, only 24 percent of organizations breached in a ransomware incident were able to detect the intrusion and stop it before it was able to encrypt their files. But, Sophos’ new EDR capabilities help security and IT teams detect threats and breaches that could otherwise take months to uncover.

Chief Product Officer of the company, Dan Schiappa said: “Cybercriminals are raising the stakes, stopping at nothing to capitalize on expanded attack surfaces as organizations increasingly move to the cloud and enable remote workforces. Servers and other endpoints are all too insufficiently protected, creating vulnerable entry points that are ripe for attackers to exploit.

“Sophos EDR helps identify these attacks, preventing breaches and shining light on otherwise dark areas. Live querying capabilities only available with Sophos EDR in Intercept X enable organizations to search for past indicators of compromise and determine the current system state. This level of intelligence is critical in understanding changing attacker behaviors and reducing attacker dwell time,” he added.

