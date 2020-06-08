Breaking News
Six NDDC staff test positive to COVID-19

On 3:08 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Perez Brisibe

THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Monday, said six out of the 33 staff working in the office of the commission’s Executive Director of Project, Dr Cairo Odjougboh, have tested positive to COVID-19.

The commission in a statement on its twitter handle @NDDCOnline, also disclosed that the test result of Dr Odjougboh came out positive.

The tests on staff working at the commission’s headquarters became imperative following the reported death of one of its directors as a result of COVID-19.

The tweet reads: “As #NDDC headquarters staff undergo isolation and #Covid19 screening, six of 33 staff members in the Office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr Cairo #Ojougboh, have tested positive to Covid-19. However, Dr Ojougboh tested negative.”

Vanguard

