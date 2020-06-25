Breaking News
Senegal president in quarantine despite negative coronavirus test

Senegal president in quarantine despite negative virus test
President Macky Sall at the South Africa-Senegal Business Forum held today, 24 October 2017. PHOTO: Kopano Tlape GCIS

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, began a preventative two-week quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus case, although the leader has tested negative for the disease, his office said.

The West African country has reported more than 6,100 COVID-19 infections and 93 deaths, and a state of emergency in place since March is being slowly lifted.

“In line with medical advice on the matter, President Sall has put himself in quarantine for two weeks from Wednesday,” spokesman Seydou Gueye said in a short televised statement.

Since the pandemic erupted earlier this year a number of senior political figures worldwide have caught the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised and has now recovered.

Senegal as at the morning of June 25, recorded 6,129 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Of the infected, ninety-three (93) have lost their lives while 4,072 have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria has now exceeded 22,000 as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, announces that 649 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

