Senatorial Bye-election: Youths throw weight behind Hon Agom

Says Senate seat now for Ogoja people

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Youth under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition, NCRYC, Friday, threw weight behind Hon Jarigbe Agom, ahead of the Cross River North Senatorial bye-election in Cross River State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NCRYC, Comrade Michael Emaluji, while reeling out impact and achievements made by Hon Agom who currently represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to the group, the lawmaker has all it takes to represent the great and good people of Cross River North Senatorial district at the Red Chamber based on his experience, knowledge, and pedigree over the years.

Emaluji in the statement also added that it is the turn of somebody from Ogoja to emerge senator following the demise of late Senator Rose Oko, who was the senator representing Cross River North at the Senate, which he described as a blow to the entire senatorial district and Cross River State as a whole.

The statement reads in part, “Just as Senate seat is never a birthright for an individual, so also we should know that is never a birthright for a particular local government to be a senator.

“Each day people cry for a dividend of democracy when someone is representing them but when it time for the leader to come out, we use all strategies to say it must come from a particular place without considering if another zone has ever produced someone from there or has tasted that seat to keep doing the good work he has been doing.

“For a very long time since the inception of Senate till this present 9th Assembly, Ogoja local government Area which is one out of the five local government areas that constitute the Northern part of Cross River State has never in history produced a senator. Not because they are not good enough as compared to those who have been there but because they are patient and always following due process.

“Inasmuch as we mourn our dear late Senator Dr. Rose Oko who could not live to finish her tenure and the ball rolls back to Ogoja, it’s not a celebration moment because the Ogoja people love her and pray for her soul to rest in peace but the race for bye-election shouldn’t be what other local government will fight against Ogoja. The time for Ogoja is now and it will be achieved with Hon Jarigbe Agom.

“Hon Jarigbe is a good man who over the years has proved to his constituency that power belongs to God and who believes that being in the green chamber is through the help of his people and not himself. He is always seen appreciating his good people. He is the only leader who has his people at heart anytime.”

According to him (Emaluji) Hon Agom’s second tenure which he is currently serving he has empowered over 200 constituents from across the 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala with Birds, Feeds and Vaccines to run agribusiness; free medical outreach across Ogoja/Yala with Over 5,000 constituents as beneficiaries; empowered over 50 constituents with commercial motorcycles, over 25 tricycles (Keke NAPEP), mechanized farm implements and five cars to people across Ogoja/Yala; facilitated the supply and installation of 2nos 500kva transformers in Ogoja; provided cash for small and large scale business start-up capital to his constituents; special invention with N250,000 to youth from Ijibor in Bekwarra Local Government Area to a start-up business.

Rehabilitation of Borehole in Ochochi Okpudu in Okpoma, in Yala LGA; Yuletide Palliative to widows; entrepreneurship development training facilitation for over 400 constituents in order to access CBN’s AGSMEIS Loan of N10 million; organized skills acquisition training for youths across the 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala including cash for start-ups; paid JAMB registration fee for 240 students from 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala; payment of bursary to students of a high institution of learning in Ogoja/Yala; provision of materials against COVID-19 pandemic in the constituency including hand sanitizers, nose masks, and hand gloves along with palliative to vulnerable persons.

He also reeled out some ongoing and completed projects facilitated by the lawmaker in his federal constituency which include supply and installation of 2nos kva Transformers in Ogoja; onstruction of Nwang road in Ekajuk; construction of classroom block with library and offices for Comprehensive Secondary School in Ekajuk, Ogoja LGA; drilling and installation of solar-powered bore-hole projects at Abachor-Okuku in Yala LGA; Wanikade Ward, Yala LG; Ogoja Central Mosque; Ishindede in Ibil, Ogoja; Ntagamol, Ogoja; Bansara, Ogoja; Ekumtak, Mbube; Ishi-aya, Ogoja; Oyirim, Ogoja; Okpodon, Ogoja; Oba, Yala; Ijiraga, Yala; Gabu, Yala; Abachor, Yala; and Igbekurikor, Yala; Yehe, Yala.

“From the above, we can attest that Hon Jarigbe is a purpose-driven leader who is ready to rescue our people by providing more employment, projects, build infrastructure, and render services to us. He is people-oriented and concerns about the rural areas because he felt the pains of those in rural areas.

“Your total support for him won’t be a regret but a plus in the development of our dear political district”, he added.

