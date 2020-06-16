Senate considers bill for establishment of Nigerian Army University

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate Committee on Army, on Tuesday, held a public hearing to consider the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), in Borno.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made presentation to the committee.

Buratai expressed appreciation to members of the committee for their contributions, unwavering interest and support in passing the bill for the establishment of the institution.

He said that the establishment of the university would address the critical need for education in different specialized fields.

Buratai further explained that the university was also positioned to provide necessary academic programmes to counter negative narratives and ideology of the terrorists.

According to him, it is one of the Nigerian Army’s effort in the pursuit of winning the hearts and minds of the society and a remarkable milestone in promoting excellent civil-Military relations.

“Every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, language, tribe or religion has equal opportunity to pursue academic learning in the university,” he said.

Buratai also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the approval to establish the university in 2018.

“The NAUB which is located in Biu Local Government Area of Borno has since been running courses in different academic fields.

“It is gradually becoming a citadel of learning and emerging Centre for academic and intellectual excellence,” he said.

According to the statement, the public hearing witnessed the participation of relevant stakeholders from National University Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Civil Society Organizations and the University Council among others.

