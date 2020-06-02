Senate confirms Dankaka as chairman, FCC, 36 others

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Abaribe kicks

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, Tuesday confirmed Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka as Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

Dankaka was confirmed with 36 out of 38 nominees forwarded to it by President Muhamnadu Buhari as Chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission ( FCC).

The nominees were confirmed after the upper chamber considered the report of the Senator Danjuma La’ah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna South led Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The Senate in February read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, dated 18th March, 2020 and received in the office of the President of the Senate 24th March, 2020.

The letter had read, ” In compliance with the provision protection 154(1) of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended), I write to request for Confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following thirty- eight( 38) Nominees as Chairman and Members of the Federal Character Commission, FCC. Their CVs are attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the Nominees in the usual expeditious manner. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South had protested prior to the confirmation.

Abaribe kicked against what he termed, the emerging situation of Nigerians from the same part of the country occupying the Chairmanship and Secretaryship positions of the commission.

Abaribe who noted that the two principal positions in the commission have always been occupied on the basis of North and South, said that over the years, while competent Nigerians from the North have been appointed as Chairman of the Commission, Secretary to the Commission has always been from the south in line with section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Abaribe said, “Appointment of Mohammed Bello Tukur from Taraba State in 2017 as Secretary of the Commission by President Muhamnadu Buhari, gave the impression that a new Chairman would be from the South but nomination of Dr Muheeba Dankaka from Kwara State as the new chairman , violated the age long principle.

“The Senate needs to look into this in the spirit of the principles of federal character itself.”

Countering Abaribe, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, said that the submission of Abaribe is targeted at the powers of President Buhari on nomination and appointment of competent Nigerians into public office.

He said that though the issue of balancing raised by Abaribe as regards the two principalship positions of the commission is germane but perceived anomalies would be corrected in months to come.

Omo- Agege said, “President Buhari is aware of the need to balance the positions and will do that when the tenure of the incumbent secretary expires in February next year.

” Mr President , this issue has been in the public domain since the nominees were sent here for confirmation and since there is window of redressing perceived anomaly in few months time , I will urge us to please forge ahead with the confirmation.”

Consequently the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan concurred to the submission by presenting names of the nominees for confirmation which were done through voice votes.

The nominees whose appointments were confirmed are: Dr. Muheeba (Farida) Dankaka, Chairman (kwara); Hon. Henry Ogbulogo (Abia); Dr. Salihu Bello (Adamawa); Obonganwan Dorah Daniel Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Rev. Ibeabuchi Uche (Anambra); Mohammad Tijjani (Bauchi); Tonye G. Okio Member (Bayelsa); Mr. Silas Mfa Macikpah (Benue); Abba Ali Monguno Member (Borno); Mr. Nsor Atamgba (Cross River); Hon. Moses Anaughe (Delta); Chief George Afamefuna Ossi (Ebonyi); Imuetinyan Festus Member (Edo); Barr. Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti); and Mrs. Ginika Florence Tor (Enugu).

Others are: Hamza Mohammed (Gombe); Dr. Diogu Uche (Imo); Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Hadiza Usman Muazu (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Na’iya (Kano); Hon. Lawai Garba (Katsina); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Pharm. Idris Eneye Bello (Kano); Abdul Wasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah (Lagos); Barr Alakayi Toro Mamman (Nassarawa); Maj.Gen. Suleiman Barau Said.(Rtd) (Niger); Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade (Osun); Chief Olufemi Lawrence Omosanya (Ondo); Adeoye Abdulrazak Olalekan (Osun); Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo); Mr. Stephen A. Jings (Plateau); Wokocha Augustine (Rivers); Abdullahi Aminu Tafida (Sokoto); Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar (Taraba); Hon. Jibril Maigari (Yobe); Hon. Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Sen. Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali (FCT).

In a related development, the Senate Today confirmed the appointments of Dr. Frederick Ekwem, Commissioner, (Imo and Abia); and Dr. Jonah Madugu, Commissioner (Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau) as Commissioners for the Federal Civil service Commission.

The confirmation of both appointments was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, APC, Kano Central led Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Also today, the Senate received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for the confirmation of Tella Adeniran Rahmon as Resident Electoral Commissioner from Osun State in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the President, the request seeking Rahmon’s confirmation was pursuant to Paragraph 14(3) of Part One of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

