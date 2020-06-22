Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, other celebrities campaign for first Pan-African Economic War

Kindly Share This Story:

In such a celebrity-driven world, it is almost rare to have famous faces attached to an economic awareness campaign.

Celebrities are particularly prominent in campaigns against immoral activities in a society such as rape, human trafficking, Domestic violence, drug abuse and even corruption in the political system.

But this time, some of our African celebrities like Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Chinedu Ikedizie, Femi Adebayo, Bishop Umoh, and many others in the whole of Africa have fully lent their voices to the cause of restoring African Economic glory through commercials raising awareness of how African countries have been under economic slavery for over 600 years now and nothing has been done.

Recently, Segun Arinze and Desmond Elliot featured in one of the commercial videos sponsored by the Black Wall Street led by Charles N Lambert to campaign for the first Pan-African Economic War.

The Black Wall Street is a group of people who understands that Africans are poor primarily because of the capital flight of $203 Billion dollars which leaves the continent every year to other countries developing them while our citizens and our governments have no money to do anything.

This group of people called the Black Wall Street provides a platform for average Africans to profit from investments which are the vaccine for poverty through the revenues of funded corporations listed on its platform called the Redirect Mall [redirectmall.com] by simply buying African products.

The Redirect Mall is an online hub dedicated to fighting the Economic War. It is a place where Africans can buy African products to retain money in the continent.

You can imagine that Africa has a country like the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, which has the richest mineral resources like Coltan used for the manufacturing of mobile phones but yet Congo is rated the second poorest country in the whole world.

DRC is widely considered to be the richest country in the world regarding natural resources; its untapped deposits of raw minerals are estimated to be worth in excess of U.S. $24 trillion.

Isn’t it amazing and at the same time heart wrenching that such amount of money is made in Africa and yet we are still economically enslaved, we still have the poorest in our continent, even the country that produces the mineral resources that make such amount of money is rated second poorest country in the world. Talk about Gold, Diamond, talk about crude oil, you talk Africa!

The commercials reveal that Africans do not get any returns in investments with western countries, even if they do, it’s only temporary returns that do not expand and sustain its economy and this is one of the reasons the Economic War must be won! We must switch now to patronizing African products instead of importing and even exporting our mineral resources to the western countries which keep developing their own countries while we stay here with nothing to boast about.

The involvement of these celebrities undoubtedly helps to draw attention to the problem of economic slavery. Celebrities are the storytellers of our time, capitalising on their “attention capital” to set the trends. We buy what they wear, and we follow their lead.

As a social activist and a great actor, Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos in a video lent his voice on this Economic War, calling on all Africans to switch now. In his words ” Black lives matter, Black economic emancipation matters, Black financially emancipation matters and it starts from Africans to patronizing made in African goods, products, business, Africa for Africa”.

On the same note, Chinedu Ikedieze and Femi Adebayo in a different commercial video also called on Africans to switch now as this will end the era of using Africa as a dumping ground for all sorts of products by westerners.

Finally, the Economic War is focused on fighting for Africa’s Economic Independence, Economic Emancipation and as its first kind, the leader of the War Charles N Lambert refers to it as Africa’s first economic revolution.

This Economic War is a commerce-driven, orchestrated attempt, to balance altered trade deficit for a region. According to Lambert, this is done by simply ensuring that money leaving the continent is controlled, to avoid capital flight.

