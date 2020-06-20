Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government said at the weekend that it has set machinery in motion for the acquisition of more Space Science Technological asserts to give the nations Armed Forces competitive and operational edge in tackling national threats.

This is just as it challenged the Defence Space Administration to deploy required Technological expertise to effectively support the ongoing anti banditry, counter-terrorism and anti-insurgency operations in parts of the country especially now that the Federal Government is strategizing to ensure synergy among security agencies to end the impunity of the bandits operating in parts of the country.

Minister of Defence Maj. Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) made the disclosure at the inauguration of infrastructure projects of the Defence Space Administration in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Sab’iu Zakari, the minister while noting that Cyber Space is the fourth domain of warfare reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s uncompromising resolve to transforming the nations Armed Forces anchored on three pillars of capacity building, restructuring, and personnel welfare.

The minister noted that the President’s determination to improve the productivity of the Armed Forces informed the proper funding of the Defence space Administration through budgetary allocations since 2015 to date

The Chief of Defence Space Administration Maj Gen Emmanuel George Whyte in his address said the DSA Act of 2016 empowers the Administration to pursue Cyber Security operations in line with its Mandate.

Major General Whyte disclosed that the projects are targeted at creating a conducive working environment for the Military and Civilian personnel of the DSA.

He later conducted the Permanent Secretary round the highly restricted operational Centre for on the spot assessment of the technological space assets.

The Defence Space Administration was established on 9th October 2014 with a Mission to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies with relevant space products and solutions necessary for the conduct of operations in peace and wartime in line with the National Space policy and programmes.

