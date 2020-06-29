Secondus, Obaseki commend ‘Attention Magazine’

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has praised the good works of Alex Nwankwo, publisher of an Abuja based Attention Magazine.

Secondus, who received copies of the popular and award winning publication at the PDP Secretariat, Abuja, over the weekend commended Alex for his consistency in quality job and attention to news worthy contents.

The new edition of the magazine is adorned with the picture of Dr. Godwin Maduka, PDP Chieftain and a governorship aspirant in Anambra State upcoming election.

Secondus, endorsed the publication after flipping through pages of his daughter’s wedding which was also a reported content in the 100-page magazine. He later had a photo shots with the publisher Nwankwo, notable media personality and PR Strategist, and encouraged him not to relent.

The endorsement of the magazine also coincided with the presentation of results and reports from the Edo state primary elections which was held few days ago, as well as the presentation of certificate to candidacy to Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of Edo state 2020 governorship elections.

Obaseki, also in turn, endorsed the magazine, commending it for its rich content.

Notable personalities at the event include His Excellency, Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State governor, some PDP executives, influential personalities and media representatives.

The new edition of “Attention Magazine” has robust spotlight on the amazing achievements and prospective intentions of Dr. Godwin Maduka to perform humbly and responsively as the next most qualified Governor of Anambra state, with regards to his pedigree and capacity.

