‘Scared’ Fernandes admits ‘crying’ upon Man United move

Kindly Share This Story:

Bruno Fernandes was “scared” but “crying through happiness” when his move to Man United came to fruition.

Fernandes joined Man United from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £47m in January. The midfielder has been something of a revelation and could well be the perfect marriage counselor for Man United and Paul Pogba.

While signing for the club was “a big dream,” Fernandes admits he was “scared” initially.

“You know, I will say the truth that I was scared,” Fernandes said in an Instagram Live interview with Mario Djurovski.

“It was a dream but it was a big dream.

“For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I received the call saying: ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’, I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying.

“But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream.

“My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester.”

Fernandes also spoke with glee at the prospect of playing alongside Pogba when the Premier League season resumes.

“Yes of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world,” Fernandes said.

“He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: